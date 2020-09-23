Jump Start to Living Well: All things meal prepping

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week New York Sport and Fitness owner, Heather Maio talks all things meal prepping.

Her first suggestion is to make what you like to eat. Meal prepping doesn’t have to be restricting or all things healthy. Make food that you will enjoy eating for your upcoming week.

Before you make your shopping list or go to the grocery store, Heather says to do a kitchen sweep. Check your cabinets, pantry, and refrigerator and see what things you will have to get at the store.

Make meals that make sense with your schedule. If you are super busy one day make a quick meal. Map out your meals so they are easy to make.

Lastly make extra food. Heather shared a secret that she doesn’t like to cook so when she is already in the kitchen on Sunday, she makes extra food for later.