Jump Start to Living Well: How to set your kitchen up for success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of JumpStart of Living Well, New York Sport and Fitness owner, Heather Maio gives you some tips on how to set up your kitchen for success.

The first tip is to leave it at the store. If you know you shouldn’t eat it or it makes you feel crummy, try to leave it at the store. You are less likely to eat it if its not at your house.

Next, Heather says to try and keep your fridge clean. By keeping your fridge clean, you are making the food and produce inside look more appealing. No one wants to eat produce out of a dirty fridge.

Another tip is to keep your kitchen clean. Heather says to try to take 20 or 30 minutes one day in the month to clean your cupboards. Throw away expired food and pull the older food to the front so you have more access to it. This will save you money in your grocery shopping budget.

Heather’s final tip is “out of sight out of mind,” in regards to your snacks. She says no one should deprive themselves of things you enjoy eating but you don’t want to be reaching over cookies to get an apple. Heather says to keep your snacks in one place, that way you know where it is without having to see it all the time.