Jump Start to Living Well: tackling devilish health myths

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Jump Start to Living well with New York Sport and Fitness owner Heather Maio, she tackles some devilish health myths.

The first myth is you have to swear off all carbs to loose weight but Heather says this is completely wrong. Carbs are actually essential nutrients and you need them for a long, healthy, enjoyable life.

The second myth is fruit has way too much sugar. The truth is fruit actually is full of fiber and antioxidants, plus fruit does not have too much sugar.

Another myth is eating after 7:00 p.m. can lead to weight gain and the food turns right into fat. Heather says late night snacks are more likely to impact your sleep rather than your waistband. You should be aware of what you are eating though.

The final myth is you must maintain a diet of 1,200 calories a day to lose weight or maintain a figure especially if you are a woman. The truth is for an adult to maintain a 1,2000 calorie diet is absolutely crazy. Heather points out if you are trying to starve yourself in a body you enjoy more will never work. You can have fun with your nutrition as long as you maintain a balanced diet.