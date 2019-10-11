Jump Start to Living Well: Weekends

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this weeks episode she will be addressing how to stay on track with your health on weekends.

Maio says that in order to help keep yourself on track on the weekends teaming up with a friend. Weekends are for getting together and social activities. Maio says , ” why not take those get together s and social activities to the gym”. It’s beautiful out so get outside and hike and go outdoors.

Maio also says if you are attending a party on a weekend and with football season, and Halloween upon us. So on Sunday’s you should have a very big veggie rich protein filled breakfast.

Lastly, drink your water folks, Maio says that little habit will do wonders for you.