Jump Start to Living Well! So you fell off the wagon? What do you do now?

Jump Start to Living Well

You want that taco? How about that next slice of pizza? Not a problem, feel free to eat and enjoy it. But what most people fear when they do that is falling off of the work out wagon and spinning into the downward spiral of regression.

Well first things first, what is this wagon, who built it and where did the fear come from of falling off of it? Your diet shouldn’t be one that you are worried about cheating on! If you find yourself cheating on your diet or “falling off of your wagon” perhaps it’s time to re-evaluate your diet to something easier to obtain and change the wheels on that wagon! Don’t blame yourself, your diet and exercise & work out plan should work for you not the other way around.

So remember to show yourself some grace and don’t run yourself over because of some indulgence. For more tips on staying well check out the rest of this week’s Jump Start to Living Well with Heather Maio and STAY well.

