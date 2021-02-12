Jump Start to Living Well: 4 Simple things to improve mental and physical health

In this segment of Jump Start to Living Well, Heather Maio from New York Sport and Fitness discusses 4 things that can improve your mental and physical health.
- What we put in our bodies is very important and is something that we can control. One way to control what we put in our bodies is by what we put on our plates. Heather says, do not be shy when it comes to vegetables and proteins.
- Quality sleep matters, we should all get at least 7 preferably 8 hours of sleep a night. She covers some tips of how to improve your sleep.
- Movement – we should do strength training at least 2 days a week
- Be Grateful – cultivating an attitude of gratefulness, helps us see the positive around us. And helps us accomplish the first three items.