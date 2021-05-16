Jump Start to Living Well: Austin takes Grant through the next phase of their workout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week in Jump Start to Living Well, NYSF Trainer Austin Teets is back to continue guiding Grant through his workout. Last week they went through their warm up and the importance of it. This week they move onto their next section of the workout. This section consists of fast and explosive movements with light weights. Austin shows Grant some ladder work which helps get the heart rate up and keep you quick on your feet. He also helps with Lateral Walks with a MiniBand. This helps increase mobility by using this resistance. The next (and Grant’s favorite) exercise. Is the medicine ball slam to push. This allows you to use your strength and get your aggression out. A win/win if you ask Grant. Next week they continue into the strength portion of their classes, with Austin walking through Grant some dynamic exercises.