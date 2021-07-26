Jump Start to Living Well – Fact vs. Fiction

(WETM) – This week in Jump Start to Living Well owner of NYSF Heather Maio is back for a round of fact versus fiction. First she begins by explaining to Grant how there is big misconception in how to build muscle. Many follow the typical “body builder” routine where you train one muscle group in the gym per day to build muscle. Heather shares how you can build just as much muscle through strength training. She called Grant out as he has been slacking on his strength training exercises thanks to his new schedule as morning anchor. The next myth Heather busted was that cardio and running is the only way to lose weight. This is false. Heather shares how strength training is a great way to burn calories and lose the stubborn weight you want.