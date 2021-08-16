Jump Start to Living Well: Falling back into fitness

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Heather Maio is back this week and says it’s time to put Grant back in the drivers seat! Heather says it does not require a whole overhaul of your schedule when you are trying to get your fitness back to the forefront after a fun and relaxed summer. It just requires getting clear on your priorities! To keep it manageable just give yourself 3 hours a week to workout. That’s only three times a week. Another way to get back in shape is to get your diet back under control. Heather says not to stress and just eat well at least 15 to 18 of the meals you eat a week. One bad meal never made anyone fat. Heather finishes off the segment with Grant’s new fall plan and is hopeful he will stick to it!