Jump Start to Living Well: Fitness expert Austin Teets throws Grant into training

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Jump Start to Living Well, Grant meets with local fitness expert Austin Teets who trains at New York Sport and Fitness. They discuss how a workout is formatted in the strength training classes that the gym offers and how that is going to benefit Grant in the long run. The classes are split into four, fifteen minute segments. The first section consists of warm up activities. This is imperative for a healthy and beneficial workout. This loosens up the muscles and improves mobility to be able to perform the multiple strenuous exercises that the workouts entail. Austin walks Grant through some of the exercises that are performed during this first section of the warm up. Next week in Jump Start to Living Well Grant gets right into the second section of the workout and begins the power exercises.