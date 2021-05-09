Jump Start to Living Well: Fitness expert Austin Teets throws Grant into training

(WETM) - More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York State last week, 149,543 in the past 24 hours. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

"We continue to make steady progress in our vaccination efforts thanks to our robust distribution network across the state and our dedicated providers, who work day and night to get more shots into people's arms," Governor Cuomo said. "Almost half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but we still have more work to do to reach the end of the tunnel, and we remain committed to making sure the distribution is equitable and our sites accessible. I encourage everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so quickly because we are still in a footrace against the infection rate, and we've seen what this virus is capable of when the infection rate starts to overtake us."