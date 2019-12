ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday.

In this week’s episode, Heather gives five simple and effective workouts to do when you’re snowed in at home and don’t have any equipment.

Simple Squats

Push-ups

Lunges

Planks

Explosive Heart Rate Movements (jumping jacks, jump squats, running in place, etc.)

Refer to the video for proper form.