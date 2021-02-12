Jump Start to Living Well: Getting Back to the Gym

In this segment of Jump Start to Living Well, Heather Maio, from New York Sport and Fitness covers the topic of getting back to the gym.

A few weeks ago, gym owners got wonderful news, something that we have known for a very, very long time. And it felt really good to get that confirmation, and that is that gyms are safe. Not only are they safe, they are one of the safest places you can be right now. Heather Maio

She hopes that seeing the low numbers puts fear to rest, and that people begin to work on something that is very much needed right now, which is proactive healthcare. Taking charge, and getting in control of your health.

She says people should focus on strength training, which is the key foundation of our physical health. She suggests, if you are easing back into the gym, that you focus on the basics; pushing, pulling, hinging, squating and weighted carries.

She demonstrated each of the exercises in the video above. along with some other details about the reasoning behind them.