Jump Start to Living Well: Gym Etiquette

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport and Fitness owner Heather Maio, is back for this week’s episode of Jump Start to Living Well to give some tip son Gym Etiquette during Covid-19.

Her first tip is to always wear a mask at the gym and to make sure it’s allowed at your gym. In New York State that means no gators or bandanas. Heather suggests a disposable mask or a training mask.

Next is to wear your mask properly at all times. Don’t have it down around your chin or under your nose.

Her third tip is to keep your distance from others working out. This is always a good thing to do but especially now. Heather says if you didn’t come to the gym with them to stay six feet apart.

The next tip is to always re-rack your weight and sanitize after each use. By sanitizing after each use you are making sure it is safe for the next person who uses it.

Heather’s final tip is if you are sneezing or coughing, stay home! Even though it may just be allergies, during this time it is best to air on the side of caution. Take advantage of the last couple of nice days outside and the gym will be waiting when you are feeling better.