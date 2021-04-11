Jump Start to Living Well – Heather explains Grant’s “inbody” results

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Jump Start to Living Well, Grant Chungo and Heather Maio go over the results of his “inbody” which shows his muscle mass, fat mass, weight, and BMI. Overall Grant gets great results with Heather saying her has the coveted “D” curve in regards to his muscle to fat ratio. Heather states a normal healthy person in good shape would have a flat curve but the “D” curve is that of athlete’s. Grant still wishes to change his body in some ways so Heather explains how the strength training classes offered at NYSF will help him meet his goals. Grant is now taking these classes three times a week. Heather explains in a month we will revisit the machine and make adjustments, making sure no muscle mass is lost. Next week 18 News will have cameras rolling during a workout session with Grant and Heather and we will get a better look at what these workouts consist of.