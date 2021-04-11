Jump Start to Living Well – Heather explains Grant’s “inbody” results

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Jump Start to Living Well is back with a new face! In this weeks episode, 18 News Meteorologist Grant Chungo takes over Jump Start and meets Heather Maio at New York Sport and Fitness. After getting acquainted with each other, they waste no time getting down to business. Grant's workouts typically consist of days broken down into specific body parts each day and exercises that target one body part at a time. Grant shares with Heather how he feels like he has plateaued in his fitness journey and needs to take it to the next level.

Heather is not short of ideas and knows that the strength training classes that NYSF offer will help Grant meet his fitness goals. The exercises in these classes are compound, meaning they target multiple muscle groups at a time as opposed to Grant's routine he has been following. Grant does a body intake and began the strength training classes this week. Next week's episode will cover the results of that body intake on where he stands at the beginning of this new chapter!