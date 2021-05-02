Jump Start to Living Well – John Maio explains strength vs power exercises

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Now that Grant has his goals, John Maio explained the types of workouts Grant will be seeing in his new workouts. John stressed to always start out with a warm up which consists of stretching, this is something that most people skip. John says that there is two types of exercises, power and strength. A power exercise is the ability to move something fast and explosive. John says this is the first thing that goes when people stop working out so it is imperative to utilize these exercises in the program. A common power exercise is the dumbbell snatch. John explained how to properly perform this to Grant this week. He then explained a strength exercise Grant will see in the program, the split squat. Next week we will see these exercises in use as Grant does a complete class.