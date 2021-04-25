Jump Start to Living Well – John Maio explains the workout plan to Grant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Jump Start to Living Well, Grant meets Owner of NYSF and husband of Heather, John. Grant begins by explaining his current workout routine. He goes to the gym and breaks up his day by body part, something that is most common in people who work out regularly. John refers to this as the “Body builder routine”. He says it is best to do a total body workout 3 days a week with rest in-between so the muscles can recover. John states how the most common reason people go to the gym is to look better and they start with cardio. He says this is a big mistake and it is best to start with strength training and then add cardio in as you go. This is where you will see the best improvements and build the best foundation. Next week John will explain some movements Grant will get used to in his new workout routine.