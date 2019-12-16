Jump Start to Living Well: Meal Planning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday.

In this week’s episode, Heather transforms Move it Monday into “Meal Plan Monday.”

Heather says the simple five-minute step of creating a “menu” has the power to transform your entire week by helping your budget and diet.

It doesn’t necessarily mean to take pizza and takeout off the menu… Heather says to think about what you like to eat and what makes you feel good while you eat.

Refer to Heather’s video for more meal planning details.