Jump Start to Living Well: New Year’s goals and resolutions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Jump Start to Living Well. This week Maio is talking about New Year’s goals and resolutions and why she believes so many people break them.

Maio says the biggest thing that she thinks is holding people back from success is that we go into the New Year’s mainly focused on what we want to lose rather than thinking about all of the health and happiness we could gain from a different perspective.

Maio, universally says across the board to help people get started and get from point A to B is the ‘whole 30’ protocol. She says, “it’s a guideline we use for 30 days to guide us and help us figure out what is and isn’t working for our bodies.”

In order to do that Maio says we must remove all potentially inflammatory items from our diet including beans, sugars, grains, MSG added sulfates, dairy, and alcohol.