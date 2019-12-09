Jump Start to Living Well: Reverse Lunges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday.

In this week’s episode, Heather gives a simple and effective bodyweight movement that will target your lower body without even having to leave the house during this winter season: the reverse lunge.

If you’re new to the movement, you can hold onto something, like a doorknob, for stability. Heather says you can even add weights for a further challenge. Refer to the video for proper form.

Reverse lunges are one of Heather’s favorite moves. She says it is perfect to do during commercial breaks or while you’re waiting for your pasta to boil.