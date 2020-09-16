Jump Start to Living Well: Sleep, eating well, movement and gratitude

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Jump Start to Living Well, New York Sport and Fitness owner, Heather Maio walks us through four things that you can do to help with your health outside the gym.

The first thing is sleep. It sounds so simple but getting the proper amount of sleep is so important to staying healthy. Maio says during these times why not focus on your sleep when you aren’t able to do much outside the house.

Also, Maio says to try and turn off your screens and eat your last meal a couple of hours before laying down in bed and try to keep your room as dark as possible.

Next, another one that sounds so easy but it crucial to having a healthy lifestyle is what you eat. Maio isn’t saying to change your diet completely but to add more vegetables and leafy greens is always something you can do.

Even with the weather starting to get cooler, getting your body outside and moving is another crucial thing to do. Maio says there is no such thing as bad weather just bad weather gear. As simple as going around the block for a walk helps you feel better during your day.

The last thing is gratitude. Especially during the stressors of today’s world, take a moment and think of three things you are grateful for. Try doing this when you wake up and when you go to bed as a little reminder of the positives in your life.