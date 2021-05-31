Jump Start to Living Well – We meet Alexander Leritz and Grant gets back on the in-body machine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week on Jump Start to Living Well we meet a new face, Alexander Leritz. Alexander is another trainer at New York Sport and Fitness and founder of Nexus Nutrition. Grant meets with Alex this week to get back on the in-body machine and check his progress so he can offer up some nutrition advice. Grant gets back on the in-body machine and his results are terrible, but could be better. While he down a pound of body weight, some of that is muscle mass. He also has gained just under a pound of body fat. Grant attributes this to the vacations he has had over the last month but Alex assures him he hasn’t blown it. Next week, Leritz will go over the results more in-depth and nail down why Grant is seeing these results especially as he has been working out regularly and eating healthy.