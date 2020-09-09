Jump Start to Living Well: Working out with a mask

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport and Fitness Trainer Heather Maio is back with another episode of Jump Start to Living Well. This week Maio will be discussing the most frequently asked question shes dealt with since gyms reopened, “What is it like working out with a mask”?

Its been almost 5 months since people have been in a gym. Maio says, “This is a good time to get used to wearing a mask, you do not want to walk in and pick up where you left off. Think of this as a new fitness routine, you want to get used to it and you want to get acclimated “.

She recommends taking it slow the first few days at the gym, let your body get used to the mask, and take as many breaks as you want.

Maio says, “Think of the mask you’re using, I think the disposable ones are the lightest, most breathable” she also says she is getting good feedback from her members on these type of masks.

Maio also touches on your mindset when coming to the gym. If you come to the gym thinking a mask is going to slow you down or ruin your workout then it more than likely will. However if you tell yourself this is fine and just a tiny piece of fabric then you will have no problem. Mindset Matters!

Lastly, Maio says you will get used to a mask quickly, but that some of her members are forgetting to stop and take a drink. She recommends grabbing a drink every 5-10 minutes (in a socially distanced manner) and get back to your workout.