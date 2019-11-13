Jumpstart to Living Well: Weight loss tips for holiday season

Jump Start to Living Well

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Jump Start to Living Well

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this week’s episode, Maio gives 3 tips to focus on this holiday season.

Maio says it’s essential to getting good sleep when it comes to losing weight. Sleep has the biggest impact on losing weight according to Maio, if you’re concerned about losing or gaining weight make sure you sleep.

Tip 2: Maio says to make sure you’re worrying about how much you’re moving, not the amount of stuffing you’re going to put on your plate. Maio says, ” just getting steps in is crucial, you can park further away, or do laps at the mall or of course come to the gym”. Instead of worrying about calories worry about how much you’re moving.

Maio says, “We tend to only think about the food during this time of year while we should be focusing on the people we’re with, don’t worry about what you’re putting on that plate, worry about connection over the next few months, not the calories.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now