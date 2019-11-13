Jumpstart to Living Well: Weight loss tips for holiday season

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this week’s episode, Maio gives 3 tips to focus on this holiday season.

Maio says it’s essential to getting good sleep when it comes to losing weight. Sleep has the biggest impact on losing weight according to Maio, if you’re concerned about losing or gaining weight make sure you sleep.

Tip 2: Maio says to make sure you’re worrying about how much you’re moving, not the amount of stuffing you’re going to put on your plate. Maio says, ” just getting steps in is crucial, you can park further away, or do laps at the mall or of course come to the gym”. Instead of worrying about calories worry about how much you’re moving.

Maio says, “We tend to only think about the food during this time of year while we should be focusing on the people we’re with, don’t worry about what you’re putting on that plate, worry about connection over the next few months, not the calories.