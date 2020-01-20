Move it Monday: Push-ups

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about the importance of push-ups when it comes to achieving fitness success.

Maio says push-ups are wonderful full-body exercises. She says that they get a bad wrap though because they are done incorrectly a lot of times. Maio says ” I want to see a nice strong body, a push up is working your full body when you get in that plank position you want to think tight core squeeze your glutes, lower yourself down nice and slow and keep your head neutral”.

Maio says using an elevated surface can be your best friend and give you the perfect push-up. At home the stairs your countertop, anything that you can get elevated where you can get a full range of motion.