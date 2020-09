(WETM) – From the Supreme Court to your local courthouse, join WETM 18 News at Noon for a unique perspective on legal issues important to you.

Anna Czarples from The Law Office of Welch, Donlon, and Czarples discusses the importance of car insurance during a time many are choosing to travel by road. Czarples talks about the importance of knowing your policy when traveling to different states.

If you have a topic for the next Law Talk, email your idea to LawTalk@wetmtv.com