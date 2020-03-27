Most Valuable Citizen: Daniel Earl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?

This month our Most Valuable Citizen is Daniel Earl. Earl was nominated by Cathy Leal and Leal says she believes Dan is the Most Valuable Citizen because of everything he does to make a difference in the lives of others.

Leal says that Daniel is great at connecting with other people through his love of music and singing.

Although Daniel is retired after working for 33 years at a local cheese manufacturing company, he still works part-time at Guthrie where he’s a patient/visitor shuttle bus driver.

Every week Daniel visits churches, nursing homes, and other charitable organizations to sing and share his love of music. In his free time, he also sings at weddings and funerals as well as to patients at the hospital.

Dan has survived 8 cardiac arrests and after his 4th, Dan is quoted saying “I need to get out of here, I have to sing on Tuesday”.

He also has a major leadership role in the local Christian Motorcycle Association and has released his first CD with all proceeds going to “Run for the Son”.

Leal ended her submission by saying quote, ” Dan’s impact on this community and those he meets is like no other. Dan’s giving of his time and talents to make a difference in the lives of others is what makes him the best candidate for the MVC.

