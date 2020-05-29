Most Valuable Citizen for May: Andrew Lutz

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?

This month our Most Valuable Citizen is Cohen Elementary Principal Andrew Lutz.

Lutz was nominated as this month’s Most Valuable Citizen by Shiela Mills, who says that she has known Lutz as a teacher, coach, school administrator and community leader. Mills says that during this crisis that Lutz has been on the front line of staying involved with his Elmira Heights students in fun and engaging ways.

Mills says, “If the kids finish their school packets their names are put into a hat and the Cohen Cougar will come and visit their home”.

Now, I spoke with Lutz who says the most important thing to take away from this recognition is to encourage the importance of being apart of a team, being apart of the Cohen Elementary family and that nothing is possible without the dedication and hard work of the Cohen Elementary staff.

Thank you Principal Lutz for going above and beyond for both your students and community and congratulations on being the month of May’s Most Valuable Citizen.

The Most Valuable Citizen is sponsored by Florida Fryed Chicken and Solutions Credit Union.