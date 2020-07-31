Most Valuable Citizen: Hal Sisson

Addison, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?



This month, our Most Valuable Citizen is Hal Sisson.

Sisson was nominated for Most Valuable Citizen by Arica Harris who says that Sisson has been apart of the Addison community his entire life.

Sisson, a former art teacher, donates his time to make signs for the community as well as planting flowers in the town square.

Harris says, ” Je is one of the most generous and kindest people you will ever meet. This town would not be what it is without this man. He is a leader and a friend to all!”

Sisson is an active member in the church as well as volunteers his time and talents to activities in the Town of Addison.

Harris went on to say, ” He is a stand up man and someone who is just an everyday hero. He deserves recognition for all the hard work and love that he pours into our community”.

