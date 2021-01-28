Most Valuable Citizen: Michael Woodard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live? This month, our Most Valuable Citizen is Michael Woodard.

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating to local business, especially the food industry. One local business owner was not going to let that be an excuse, even if it meant the loss of his business, he was not going to let his community go hungry.

“We step out of our boundaries and we try to help out and we hope that other people see this and just want to give back to this community because we’re hurting, I’m hurting, I might not be around 2021. Everybody is like, ‘why are you doing something like this?’ The answer… because I like to give.” says, Woodard.

Michael Woodard, owner of BC Texas Hots has against all odds managed to find ways to provide meals to those dealing with food insecurity across Chemung County. At first by providing over 500 meals for Thanksgiving and over 800 more for Christmas.

“We’re just trying to give back and do our part in the community. I mean we struggle as it is being a restaurant and you know we’re hoping that things turn around but at this point, we have got to give back. There are people out there that deserve a hot meal and we’re going to prepare it for them.” says, Woodard.

Aaron Golden, who nominated Woodard saying, ” Michael is always thinking of everyone else before himself and his restaurant, even through it all he still is there for everyone”.

“I love giving back to my community. You know I’ve been working all year with my pastors and stuff at the way center and there’s nothing better than going out in a hard time like this and be able to help somebody out” says Woodard.

