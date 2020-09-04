Most Valuable Citizen: Nick Pelham

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?

This month, our Most Valuable Citizen is Nick Pelham.

Pelham was nominated by Elias Orfanides who says that Nicks tireless work for The Steuben County Fair can sometimes go unnoticed. Especially this year, with everything going on with the pandemic.

Orfanides says that this year Steuben County Fair gave the community a glimmer of hope and return of normalcy during these trying times.

Pelham also provides a way for the regions 4H youth to exhibit and sell their animals to earn money for college tuition and continue to show their dedication to their community and animals.

