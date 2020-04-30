Most Valuable Citizen: Pamela Kelly

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?

This month our Most Valuable Citizen is Pamela Kelly who was nominated by Lindsy Hyer. Pamela Kelly has been a Burdett resident for 63 years and says she couldn’t believe she was nominated.

“I couldn’t believe when I got the phone call id been nominated– i was without words, I was very excited, I never expect to get anything for what I do, i do it because it’s what I love to do” says Kelly.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began Kelly has gone above and beyond to give back to her community, including spending her Wednesday morning volunteering for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and even donating $650 for the organization which was raised from two local churches.

Pamela also has made over 425 hand made masks since the pandemic began, donating them all to those who need them, even shipping one as far our as Georgia.

Lindsy Hyer who nominated Pamela says that Pam is regularly getting groceries for families at risk of the virus,even delivering their food to their doors.

“Anything I can do including shopping for people who shouldn’t be or are uncomfortable shopping”, says Kelly.

