Move it Monday: Bear Crawls

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about more “core” exercises to help you get fit.

Maio wants for you to get down and on the ground doing bear crawls. She says, “this is one of the best core and total body exercises you can do at home or in the gym”. She says it works your core, your arms and your legs and is one of the best things you can do for your body. (For proper form visit video).

Maio says to make it even easier think about moving opposite arms and legs, and that after a while you’ll become a crawling champ.