Move It Monday: Cleanliness and organization in the kitchen

Twin Tiers Features

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Jump Start to Living Well

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather combines New Year’s Goals with getting up and moving.

As we get ready to jump into 2020 Maio says, “Get in the kitchen and clean and organize it, who doesn’t want to start the New Year on a fresh clean slate”. Maio says that you can’t do that when your cupboards and fridge are filled with least years junk.

Maio says when you open your cupboard you want to see what’s in there and feel good about what you see, so Maio recommends getting a good playlist and getting in there and cleaning it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now