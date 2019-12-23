Move It Monday: Cleanliness and organization in the kitchen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather combines New Year’s Goals with getting up and moving.

As we get ready to jump into 2020 Maio says, “Get in the kitchen and clean and organize it, who doesn’t want to start the New Year on a fresh clean slate”. Maio says that you can’t do that when your cupboards and fridge are filled with least years junk.

Maio says when you open your cupboard you want to see what’s in there and feel good about what you see, so Maio recommends getting a good playlist and getting in there and cleaning it.