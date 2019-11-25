Move it Monday: Importance of getting outdoors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday. In this week’s episode, Heather talks about the importance of getting outdoors for your health.

Heather says that even in the cold weather, whether it’s snowing or raining, it’s very important to get outside and get natural sunlight. She says you don’t need to spend an hour outside or lay in the sun but getting outside for 5-10 minutes or even a walk during breaks will do wonders for your health.

Maio says the truth is we don’t get sick this season because it’s cold… we get sick because all we do is stay inside so this Move it Monday Heather challenges you to get outdoors and get moving.