Pet of the Week 11/25/19: Arnold

(WETM) – Arnold is a sweet beagle/basset hound mix at the Humane Society of Schuyler County who is looking for his fur-ever home.

Arnold was originally a stray when he was brought in, and he loves people, dogs, and cats.

Adoption Fees are $175 and include spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

Visit The Schuyler County Humane Society at 124 Marina Drive in Montour Falls Monday, Wed, or Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm. and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Call them at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to set up an appointment at another time. Visit them online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats or for directions.