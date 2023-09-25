(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very sweet girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Addie is a mixed-breed dog who is about three or four years old. Addie came to the shelter with her sister after their owners were no longer able to care for them. Addie’s sister is going home this week, and this girl is ready for it to be her turn.

Addie is a very sweet and friendly dog. Addie hasn’t met anyone she didn’t want to be friends with. She loves people, other dogs, and cats. This sweet girl would make a great family dog, and she would be extra happy with a big, fenced-in yard to play in. Her ideal home would also include lots of walks, new adventures, and cuddle time with her humans.

Addie is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so she’s all set to go home with a new family. If you would like to be Addie’s new best friend, you can call the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255 or just stop by to meet her. Adoption applications can be filled out in advance on the shelter’s website.