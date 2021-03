(WETM) – Atlas at the Finger Lakes SPCA is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Atlas is part of the Silver Paws Program where compatible seniors 55 or older can adopt Atlas with no adoption fee. Atlas is described as a “sweet gentleman” who is about 10 years old and neutered.

For more information, contact the Finger Lakes SPCA at 607-776-3039 between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm (closed Thursdays and Sundays).