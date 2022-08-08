(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a social, adventurous boy from the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Bandit is 1 and a half years old and is always excited to go on an adventure. He loves to swim, go on rides in the car, and take peaceful hikes in nature.

ACS says that he walks well on a leash and responds attentively to his name, all great qualities for an adventure dog! He loves other dogs and enjoys the company of older children.

If you’re interested in adopting Bandit, you can call the ACS at (570) 596-2200, or at (570) 596-2200. You can also visit the sanctuary’s website to fill out an adoption forum.







The ACS has also announced the Double Your Good Campaign for the month of August. ACS says that thanks to a generous donation, all donations during the month of August will be matched up to $5000. Additionally, ACS says that all new monthly donors in August will have their total donation amount for the entire year matched dollar for dollar.

You can donate through the Double Your Good program on ACS’s website by clicking/tapping on this link.