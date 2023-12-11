(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good kitty from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Bertha is a female adult cat who loves people. This sweetheart is pretty laid back and doesn’t ask much from her people, but she would like to become a pampered princess. After being at the shelter for nearly a year and a half, Bertha deserves a cozy home.

Bertha would make a great companion for anyone whose New Year’s resolution is to get healthy. Bertha used to be a bit chunky, but she’s working on getting fit. Her previous family mainly fed her people food, but that didn’t make Bertha fussy with food. This girl is perfectly happy sticking with weight loss management food. Her caretakers hope she can find a new home before the holidays so she can work on her weight loss goals with a loving family.

Bertha currently lives with dogs at the shelter and would probably be okay coexisting with dogs in her new home, but she would do best as the only animal in the family. Bertha will provide her new family with so much love, cuddles, and purrs that they won’t need other furry friends.

Bertha is very eager to go to her forever home so she can let her confident and curious personality shine. This girl is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so she’s ready to go home. Bertha’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so she can join the right family at no cost.

If you would like to make this sweet girl part of your family, you can call Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or drop by the shelter. You can also get the adoption process started early by filling out a form on Animal Care Sanctuary’s website.