(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Bingo is a mixed-breed adult dog with a great personality. Bingo is sweet, playful, silly, and intelligent. This boy can be energetic at times (like most dogs), but he takes time to relax and chill with his favorite people. Bingo is very curious and can be independent, but when he’s around people, Bingo likes to be silly and make them laugh.

Bingo has been at the shelter since March 2023 and is hoping that it will be his turn to go home soon. This good boy has made the most of his time at the shelter, though. Bingo loves learning and has learned a lot while waiting for a family to adopt him. Bingo has mastered loose-leash walking, and he’s learning to be less nervous around new people. New people still need to take things a bit slow when they meet Bingo, but he’s a very sweet boy when he warms up to new friends.

Bingo is selective when it comes to dog friends, and he isn’t sure about cats yet. Potential families can foster-to-adopt if they want to make sure Bingo gets along with everyone at home before making a commitment.

This boy is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations, so he’s ready to go home and become a lucky family’s perfect companion. If you would like to adopt or foster-to-adopt Bingo, you can drop by Animal Care Sanctuary or give them a call at 570-596-2200.