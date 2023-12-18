(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Bruce is an adult dog who comes from a tough situation, and he needs a family to help him recover. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office rescued this poor baby and his three siblings three weeks ago. All of the dogs were malnourished, and Bruce was doing the worst. Shelter staff are hopeful that Bruce will make a full recovery and be a very good boy with some help from his forever home.

Bruce hopes his new family will help him get big and strong so his great personality can shine. This boy is very curious, energetic, and active. Bruce hopes he can play and go on a ton of adventures with his new family after they help him get better.

This sweet boy is okay with other dogs, but the shelter staff aren’t sure how he feels about cats yet. If you would like to give Bruce a loving home, you can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA or call 607-776-3039.

Bruce and the Finger Lakes SPCA staff are asking everyone to consider how much feeding a dog costs before adopting one. If you’re having a hard time affording pet food, it’s okay to ask local shelters or dog rescues for help. The Finger Lakes SPCA’s food pantry is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.