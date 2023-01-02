ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a playful boy from the Chemung County SPCA.

Bubbles is a 2-year-old terrier mix who’s “naturally playful, curious, and trusting”. The SPCA said this brindle boy is a big fan of walks and loves to have a job to do.

When he’s finished his assigned task, Bubbles is ready to curl up with you in front of the fire.

According to the SPCA, he likely wouldn’t do well with cats and is choosy with other dogs. He’s also best suited for a home with older children (12 and older).

Anyone interested in adopting Bubbles can contact the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827.