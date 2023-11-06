(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very friendly boy from the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter.

Buddy is a 3-year-old yellow lab mix who is looking for a loving family. Buddy is a very sweet and friendly boy. He gets along so well with other dogs that the shelter uses him to test if new arrivals like other dogs as well. Buddy isn’t just a fan of dogs; this boy loves people, too.

Buddy is looking for a family that will cuddle with him on the couch, take him for long walks, and play fetch with him. Buddy is a very playful dog, and stuffed toys are his favorite. This boy enjoys throwing his stuffed toys in the air and playing by himself, but he would love to play with other dogs if his family has them, as long as they’re chill.

Poor Buddy is the shelter’s longest resident and has been there for a year. Buddy is hoping he can find a home before the holidays and that maybe one or two presents under the tree will be for him this year. Buddy would make a great family dog as long as the kids are older. Even though he’s a gentle giant, Buddy’s size might be a bit much for little ones. He would be very happy in a home with other dogs but would do best without cats.

Buddy is ready to find his forever home. If you’d like to make this sweet boy part of your family, you can call the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter at 607-739-3945.