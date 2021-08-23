Pet of the Week: Captain Jack, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – Nothing can slow down this week’s Pet of the Week!

Captain Jack came to the Schuyler County Humane society as a stray one night with a bad eye injury. He had surgery two weeks ago to remove the eye, but he hasn’t let that get in his way.

Jack is a pretty flexible guy. He kinda goes with the flow. I mean, after all, he’s sorta seen it all by now. And he’s an adventurous type; he likes to explore; he likes action. He loves company, so he’d like a home where there’s something going on. Georgie Taylor, Schuyler County Humane Society

Taylor says the Humane Society has seen a very high number of injured cats coming in lately, so if you’d like to adopt Captain Jack or another pet, contact the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255.

The Humane Society of Schuyler County is one of 90 shelters around the country selected to participate in The Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters. Through Sunday August 22md all senior dog (over 7 years old), all large dogs (over 40 pounds, and all cats 6 months and older are only $25 with an approved adoption application. The Bissell Pet Foundation will fund a portion of the adoption fee.