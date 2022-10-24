(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Schuyler County Humane Society is an old soul who’s definitely young at heart.

Cece is almost 15 years old and came to the Humane Society when were previous owner passed away and no one in the family was able to take her in. But her age doesn’t slow her down in the slightest.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather when I found out she was 15,” said Georgie Taylor from the SPCA.

Cece loves to be the first one out the door for a good walk, has lot of energy, loves cats, and loves to play with other dogs. Then she’ll curl up right in your lap for a good nap.

At 15 years old, Cece does have a few lumps (all benign), skin tags and some arthritis. She does have elevated kidney enzymes and takes a prescription kidney diet and joint supplements. The SPCA said she’s be perfect for a homebody to be her companion for the rest of her golden years.

Anyone looking to adopt Cece can contact the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255.