(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a kind and gentle boy from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Clarence is estimated to be about four years old and came to the shelter as a stray. SCHS says that when he was found, every rib was visible and his face was scarred, but he has recovered and is as kind and gentle as he could possibly be!

SCHS says that Clarence loves everyone he meets, and is very laid-back. Although he is well-mannered when seeing other dogs, the shelter says he would prefer to be your only canine companion. If you’re looking for a great buddy to help you with chores, ride shotgun or curl up in front of the wood stove, Clarence is your guy!

Adoption Fee: $200 (dogs over 1 year) or $250 (dogs under 1 year) includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP, kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

If you would like to adopt Clarence, you can call 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit the shelter’s website for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter. You are also welcome to stop by the shelter on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. without an appointment.