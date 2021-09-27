Pet of the Week: Connor, Schuyler County Humane Society

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s pet of the week is really just a gentle old soul who might have a future as a meteorologist!

Connor came to the Schuyler County Humane Society as a sweet and loving stray. The Humane Society think he was wandering for a while because he was tired, thin and hungry when he arrived.

He was just bone-thin, emaciated when he came in, so he is looking much healthier. Certainly happy, kind of loves everybody he meets, yes he does. He wanted to do the weather with Nick! Georgie Taylor, Schuyler County Humane Society

Taylor Connor is one of the most gentle and easy-going dogs you’ll ever meet, appreciative of anything and everything his owners do for him and completely happy around other dogs.

He loves a good morning walk so much so that he’ll often look back at you to make sure you’re enjoying it as much as him.

Taylor said the only indication that he’s eight years old are a few “lumpy bumpies”, which have been identified as benign lipomas.

If you’d like to adopt Connor or another pet at the Schuyler County Humane Society, call 607-594-2255 or visit their website.

