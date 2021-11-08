Pet of the Week: Cupcake, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is an absolutely precious girl from Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Cupcake is two years old and came all the way from Georgia. Rebecca Morgan from ACS said staff drove nine hours to North Carolina to pick her up.

Cupcake loves dogs and attention. “Anyone who can give her as much attention as possible would be the best home for her”, said Morgan as Cupcake tried to explore the 18 News studio and play up for the cameras.

Cupcake is great with other dogs and can even keep up with high-energy puppies without a problem. Morgan thinks she’d love cats as well.

She’d do well with someone who could give her a lot of exercise because she is still young, so she still has a lot of energy she needs to get out. She’s a little bit of an escape artist, but she likes to go on those long runs. So if you have the time to take her on long walks, that’s perfect for her. Rebecca Morgan, Animal Care Sanctuary

Cupcake would also do best with a big, fenced-in yard, as well.

You can adopt Cupcake by calling the Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687.

Watch the video above for more information about upcoming donation opportunities at ACS to support enriching the lives of dogs at the shelter.