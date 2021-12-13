Pet of the Week: Dandelion, Animal Care Sanctuary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) —Today’s Pet of the Week is an absolutely precious boy from Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Dandelion is a five-year-old domestic short-haired cat who loves to sit on his human’s lap and soak up attention. His feline friends call him Dandy and they say he is an absolute ham! His best party trick is doing a somersault because he is so happy.

He is not a fan of other cats because he does not like to split the spotlight. Dandy would prefer a home where he is the star of the tricks and snuggle time. The organization believes he would do great in a house with children because he loves to be petted.

“He absolutely loves snuggles and I think that’s one of the best things about him,” Becca Morgan, animal services director at Animal Care Sanctuary, said. “Plus he is cute to boot!”

After being diagnosed with Feline Leukemia earlier this year, he has not missed a beat. He is still the same loving snuggle bug who is looking to spend his time on the couch with his person. Dandelion has also been sponsored by an Athens kindergarten class as part of the Animal Care Sanctuary’s Humane Education Program. As a class pet, he helps the class learn colors and is the subject of many writing projects.

Dandelion says, “If you are looking for a cat who will give you all of the love they can, I’m the cat for you! Your adoption would mean the whole world to me!”

For more information on Dandelion, visit the Animal Care Sanctuary or give them a call at 570-596-2200.

Watch the video above for more information about upcoming donation opportunities at ACS to support enriching the lives of dogs at the shelter.