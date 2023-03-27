(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a smart and inquisitive little guy from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Diego is 10-month-old shepherd mix who is ready to show off his leash skills and silly antics to a lucky family. This good boy is playful, funny and friendly. Diego is very affectionate and would be good in a home with kids and other dogs.

Diego is neutered and is a fairly-small boy, weighing about 45 pounds. This athletic and loyal pup is very excited to go on adventures and have fun with his new family.

If you’re interested in adopting Diego, you can call 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment or visit schuylerhumane.org for more information.